Rs. 600 Million Bailout Package Sought for Quaid-i-Azam University

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAU) has sought a special bailout package to compensate the annual losses of Rs. 600 million and to deal with illegal encroachments and external interference in the affairs of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The demand was made during a meeting of the QAUAU Core Committee on Tuesday. The members were of the view that the government and the alumni should make efforts to protect the legacy of QAU as it is a national asset and the top-ranked federal university.

One of the members revealed that the university has been facing the worst financial crunch in its history.

The alumnae informed that the university does not have funds to pay the recently announced 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions to its serving and retired employees and faculty. Moreover, due to financial constraints, the university is unable to hire qualified faculty or staff, improve the existing facilities, or meet the growing needs of the university, he added.

The crisis is as such that the university is unable to meet its essential day to day to expenditures, the Alumnae informed.

Another Alumnae pointed out the lack of facilities at the hostel buildings and how the varsity was unable to address them due to a shortage of funds.

“The lack of development and decades’ old infrastructure and labs needs exigent focus,” he said.

The Core Committee then passed a unanimous demand of an annual bailout package for the flagship institution to overcome the losses and improve its global ranking through investment in research studies.

The provision of required funding could help QAU win more laurels for the country and meet the growing human resources needs of the country.