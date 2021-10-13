SAPM CPEC Affairs Visits Rashakai SEZ to Review Its Progress

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on CPEC affairs, Khalid Mansoor, visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) today to review the progress of the development of the zone.

Advertisement

He was received by the Advisor to CM KP on Industries and CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

ALSO READ Cabinet Clears CPEC Authority as Main Stakeholder for Pakistan Online Visa System

Senior officials of KPEZMC & China Road & Bridge Company (CRBC) briefed regarding the progress of the development of the Zone. It was informed that the provision of utilities, like electricity and gas, was progressing as per agreed timelines. The additional necessary infrastructure was also being put in place, and the work was progressing smoothly.

It was also informed that eight enterprises had been allotted industrial plots while a large number of investors had indicated their interest and applied for allotment of industrial plots.

ALSO READ Govt Issues Licenses For Exploring Oil/Gas in Punjab and Balochistan

The SAPM directed developers to make a marketing plan for Rashakai SEZ to attract quality investments in the zone. He emphasized the need for vocational training of locals to meet the future skilled manpower requirement of industries in the SEZ.

The SAPM also visited the construction site of the Steel factory by Century Steel, which is the first enterprise to have started its construction activity in this CPEC Special Economic Zone.