Here is How You Can Become A Commercial Pilot in Pakistan

Becoming a pilot is something that almost everyone dreams about because it is viewed as an attractive career as you get to travel around the world and meet new people.

Sadly, most people in Pakistan don’t pursue this dream due to a number of reasons. Some give up due to academic ineligibility, others due to lack of physical inability, however, the majority don’t go for it due to limited financial resources. Only a few end up pursuing this dream thanks to the right guidance.

Unlike the recruitment process of other jobs, the process of becoming a commercial pilot in Pakistan is not only lengthy but extremely complicated.

If you need guidance for pursuing your dream of becoming a commercial pilot in Pakistan, you are in the right place as this article will cover all the important aspects of the entire process.

Without further ado, here is all you need to know about becoming a commercial pilot in Pakistan.

Academic Eligibility

First and foremost, you must possess the minimum required academic qualification. In this case, it is FSc or 12 years education with 2nd division.

Science subjects in matric and intermediate are recommended because they help to understand the technicalities of aviation in an effective way.

In case you have studied non-science subjects in matric and intermediate, it doesn’t make you ineligible but it will certainly hamper your progress due to limited knowledge of science subjects.

Medical Eligibility

Once the academic eligibility is determined, you need to get yourself medically checked. But before that, you must go to a flying school that will refer you to a hospital for the physical and physiological tests.

Medical eligibility is determined to ensure that your physical and physiological health allows you to fly a plane. An authorized aviation medical examiner will conduct the following tests to find out your medical eligibility.

Psychiatric evaluation

Weight (as per BMI)

Eyesight (6/6 with or without glasses)

ENT

EEG

ECG

Chest x-ray

Blood sugar test

Urine test

Audiometry

The results of all these tests will be forwarded to the medical center of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that will issue you an official medical after verifying the documents of test results.

Flying Schools

Once eligibility is determined, you must register with a flying school to start your training for a commercial pilot.

While there are a number of flying schools in Pakistan, here are some of the most renowned flying schools in the country.

Schon Air

Lahore Flying Club

Hybrid Aviation Flying Club

Pakistan Aviators

Rawalpindi Flying Club

Multan Flying Club

Peshawar Flying Club

Ground Training

After registering with the flying school, your training for the commercial pilot will start.

Initially, you will enroll in ground classes in which you will be taught 14 subjects. Out of the 14 subjects, 12 will be of Commercial Pilot License (CPL) and 2 will be of Instrument Rating (IR).

These subjects are:

Aircraft general knowledge Principles of flight Meteorology Mass and balance Instrumentation General navigation Human performance and limitations Air laws Operational procedures Communication Radio navigation Instrument procedure Aircraft performance Aircraft system

While you are taking ground classes, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Branch, Police Department will conduct a joint security clearance to ensure you have no criminal record.

Practical Flying

The flying school will send your medical, academic, and security documents to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that will issue a Student Pilot License (SPL), allowing you to start practical flying.

After receiving SPL, you must complete 40 flying hours to secure a Private Pilot License (PPL). After PPL, you must complete another 110 flying hours to get CPL. You must also complete another 40 flying hours for IR, meaning you must fly an aircraft for 190 hours during your practical training before receiving CPL.

Meanwhile, you must continue your ground training and pass all 14 exams as well.

After successful completion of ground training and practical flying, you will receive CPL that will allow you to apply for the position of a pilot with commercial airlines.

Cost

From medical tests to registration with the flying school, from ground training to practical flying and finally receiving CPL, the entire process is expected to cost you somewhere between Rs. 4-4.5 million.