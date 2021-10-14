OGDCL Appoints Khalid Siraj Subhani As Acting CEO

Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani has been given the acting charge of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), following the resignation of Shahid Salim Khan who served the organization for over 21 months.

The outgoing MD and CEO tendered his resignation because of personal reasons and health. He spent 40 years in the oil and gas sector and had started his career at OGDCL. His resignation was approved by the OGDCL Board of Directors.

Syed Subhani, the new acting MD, and CEO, was Director at OGDCL. He is a Chemical Engineer with an Executive Management Program from Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, and Leadership program from MIT, Boston.

Subhani’s professional career spans over 33 years, including his services for Exxon Chemical Pakistan Limited, which subsequently became Engro Chemical Pakistan Limited and later Engro Corporation Limited. His career includes long-term assignments with Esso Chemical Canada in Edmonton and at the ICI site in Billingham UK. Over the years, he worked in numerous senior executive positions at Engro and played an instrumental role in the growth and diversification of the company to make it one of the largest business conglomerates in Pakistan.

Prior to retirement from Engro, Subhani worked as President and CEO of Engro Corporation Limited, Engro Fertilisers Limited, and Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited.

He also served as Chairman of Board Technical Committees & Board Human Resource Committees at Hub Power Company and Laraib Energy Limited. Subhani also remained Vice President Overseas Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), Director Vinyl Chloride Safety Association of North America, Baton Rouge, USA, Member of Business Advisory Council at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Member of Academic Council and Faculty Selection Board at the Institute of Business Administration Sukkur, Sindh, Member of the Standing Committee on Environment, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industy, and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF).