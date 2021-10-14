Sindh Announces Public Holiday on 12 Rabi ul Awwal

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awwal, 19 October 2021, Tuesday.

“The government of Sindh declares 12th Rabi-ul-Awal 1443 (A.H) on 19th October 2021 (Tuesday) as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) for all offices,” a notification issued by the home department said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also decided to ban pillion riding on 19 October on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (P.B.U.H).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been implemented on pillion riding.

However, the order excludes the elderly, women, under 12 years of age children, and media persons.

In other news, Pakistan International Airlines has reduced its fares by 12 percent on all domestic routes, on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (P.B.U.H).