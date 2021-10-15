The Rs. 1 Million Electric Car That MG Teased Just Broke Another Sales Record

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV grabbed the title of China’s favorite EV last month and seems determined to hold on to it as the number of its sales continues to grow.

The sales in September 2021 show that Wuling sold 35,619 units of the Mini EV, which is a 143 percent increase year-on-year, and is one of the best results this year.

It is considered ‘one of the best’ because the mini EV set a record in August 2021 for selling 41,188 units. Despite the September sales not being as high as they were in August, the mini EV still managed to outsell the MIC Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3 that sold 33,033 and 19,120 units respectively.

As per the data of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the mini EV has sold 256,661 units since the beginning of this year while the cumulative sales have exceeded 400,000, which is impressive given that the vehicle was launched in July 2020.

SAIC, General Motors, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors are currently working in a joint venture to upgrade the mini EV. The upgraded version will have an increased range of up to 186 miles (300 km) instead of 106 miles (170.59 km). The battery will be upgraded from 9.3 kWh or 13.9 kWh (depending on the variant) to 26 kWh, and the electric motor will be upgraded from the previous 20kW to 30 kW. The wheelbase will be increased from 1,940 mm to 2,010 mm, and the length of the vehicle will also be increased from 2,917 mm to 2,997 mm.