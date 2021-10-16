Asad Umar Warns of COVID-19 Infections in Winter

Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), stated on Friday that there is a risk of coronavirus infections in the winter if Pakistanis do not get vaccinated.

Less than 1,100 cases were registered in the country over the last 24 hours, which is far below the peak a few months ago during the third wave.

As per the NCOC numbers, the pandemic recently claimed the lives of 27 people, which brings the death rate to 28,228, while 2,131 are in critical condition.

The NCOC says that Pakistan has administered more than 93.5 million doses of vaccines so far, and the number of fully vaccinated people is 34,809,848.

Minister Umar retweeted an image by Gallup Pakistan and stated,

According to the survey, 86 percent of Pakistanis believe that the coronavirus will be successfully controlled in the near future. We are deeply grateful for this trust by the masses but it will only be possible if people get vaccinated, but this will only be possible when people get vaccinated as soon as possible, or there is a danger of the coronavirus spreading in the winter.

سروے کے مطابق 86٪ عوام سمجھتے ہیں کہ کرونا پر جلد قابو پا لیا جائے گا. عوام کے اس اعتماد پر تہہ دل سے مشکور ہیں، لیکن یہ جب ممکن ہو گا اگر لوگ جلد از جلد ویکسین لگوائیں گے. ورنہ سردی کے ساتھ کرونا کے پھیلاؤ میں اضافے کا خطرہ ہے https://t.co/Q9VavvhUwK — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 15, 2021

Gallup & Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani arm of Gallup International, had conducted the survey between 3 August and 5 September, for which it had taken a nationally representative sample of 1,727 men and women. It asked them if they believe that COVID-19 will be successfully controlled in the near future. A total of 86 percent had said yes and 14 percent had said no.

The study was released by the Gilani Research Foundation and its results also show that 88 percent of Pakistanis in urban areas and 86 percent in rural areas expect COVID-19 to be controlled successfully soon.