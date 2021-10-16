Google Search Will Now Scroll Endlessly on Phones

Nobody ever clicks on the second page of Google Search results, but the search engine giant has found a solution for that.

Advertisement

In a minor update to Google Search, mostly for user convenience, you will now be able to scroll the search results endlessly on phones. This will let you see up to 4 pages of Google Search results before you see the “See More” option at the bottom. The update will roll out to both Android and iOS users gradually.

Here is how it looks like.

Beginning today, continuous scrolling is starting to roll out to Google Search for most English searches on mobile devices in the US. Learn more: https://t.co/ulPL0EaKV0 pic.twitter.com/W0iwL3fdy6 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) October 14, 2021

Google says that this feature should allow users to easily find what they are looking for and get more ideas and inspiration for tasks like cooking. Here is what Google’s blog post says about the new feature:

We’re always exploring new ways to help people find what they’re looking for quickly and easily. Earlier this year, we launched a redesign of the Search results page on mobile for a more modern experience that’s easier to scan and navigate. Today, we’re making browsing search results more seamless and intuitive with the introduction of continuous scrolling on mobile devices.

But really, we know that Google just wants you to stick with its Search results a bit longer than before and this update also lets them show you more ads.

Continuous scrolling is gradually rolling out to Android and iOS users in the US but should reach other regions soon.