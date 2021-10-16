Carl Pei’s Nothing is Working on a Smartphone for 2022: Leak

Surprising absolutely no one, Nothing is working on a smartphone for 2022. The reason why it’s no surprise has to do with Carl Pei being the co-founder of OnePlus but leaving the company to start his own venture last year.

His new startup called Nothing, which is now a full-fledged company, has only released one product so far, Nothing ear 1 true wireless earbuds that come with a unique transparent design.

The company is now said to be working on a smartphone and this news comes from an exclusive leak provided to 91Mobiles.

The company also announced a new partnership with Qualcomm recently, the same as OnePlus. So it was essentially a no-brainer to assume that Nothing is working on a smartphone and it is coming soon.

It will be interesting to see how Nothing’s first smartphone turns out. Perhaps it will be inspired by OnePlus and will pick up the flagship killer title once again? We will have to wait and see since there are no details on this mysterious handset still.

However, the smartphone is not coming until early 2022 so there is still plenty of time for leaks and rumors to show up. Stay tuned for updates.