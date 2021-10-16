Samsung Galaxy S22 Series to Have Wider Displays and Smaller Bezels

Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to break cover in early 2022 and it’s at the top of the rumor mill at the moment. Some rumors have suggested that its launch has been pushed back to make way for the Galaxy S21 FE, which is reportedly releasing in January 2021.

Now a newer leak from reliable tipster Ice Universe suggests that the S22 and S22+ will have wider displays with even smaller bezels than before. This was not shown through renders, models, or leaked images, but rather tempered glass protectors showing off a possible display design.

This is quite standard for early phone leaks since screen protector and case makers tend to get the design and dimensions of a new device earlier than others.

As mentioned earlier, the S22 family will be slightly wider and taller than the last generation. The edges are more rounded than before and the surrounding bezels appear to be more symmetrical. Though it is worth mentioning that screen protectors often tend to be a tiny bit extended over the actual bezels of the phone.

This means that we can expect to see even smaller bezels on the final product, perhaps a true full-screen display, except the punch-hole.

As for the S22 Utlra, older leaks have shown that it will be more like a Note device with a completely symmeterical look and S Pen support. It may even be called the Note 22 Ultra instead of the S22 Ultra.