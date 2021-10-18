Bold and Vibrant: Arthur Lawrence gets a Brand Refresh

When it comes to resilient brands that have survived the tumultuous changes in the technology and management consulting space in the past two decades, Arthur Lawrence is at the forefront.

Advertisement

From starting as a small office to serving Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, Arthur Lawrence has come a long way in offering solutions centered on talent acquisition, business transformation, technology enablement, ERP implementation, and business process management (BPM).

With great expansion comes the great responsibility to present your brand narrative in a way that resonates with your audience, both internal and external. In light of the changing dynamics within the industry, Arthur Lawrence is trying to establish a firm positioning that tells its story like it is.

AL 2.0, as the rebrand is known, aims to reinforce the ‘Arthur Lawrence Way’, which comprises the company’s culture, philosophy, and operating model and is aimed at helping them navigate one step ahead in becoming a process-driven organization that believes in delivering ‘exceptional’.

The company has incorporated just the right alterations in its logo to exemplify its transformation journey. At the heart of the refreshed identity is a new tagline ‘exceptional. repeat.’, that underlines its commitment towards delivering excellence over and over again.

The addition of a more vibrant color palette to represent its three key service offerings – talent, digital transformation, and BPM – is perhaps the most significant change as it is reflective of the new identity: inclusive, bold, and vibrant.

Advertisement

It is not often that we witness brands looking inward before a rebranding exercise which is why Arthur Lawrence’s new identity is such a breath of fresh air.

Instead of going down the “out with the old, in with the new” route, the company celebrates its history, its founding purpose of improving lives by creating value for its people and clients, and recognizes its transformative journey as a response to the changing business landscape rather than a knee-jerk reaction.

The company, today, has offices in Pakistan, the USA, UK, Canada, and the Middle East, and employs nearly 500 people.