Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Remained Flat in Q1 2021

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $494.60 million during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $492.893 million during the same period last year, registering a minor growth of 0.42 percent.

This development was drawn from data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review (July-September 2021) increased by 8.06 percent by climbing from $590.255 million in July-September 2020 to $637.817 million in July-September 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 25.38 percent during September 2021 and remained $209.013 million when compared to $166.710 million imported in August 2021, the PBS data revealed. On a year-on-year basis, mobile phones had an increase of 12.05 percent as compared to $186.530 million in September 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the overall telecom imports into the country increased by 29.83 percent during September 2021 and remained $270.766 million when compared to the imports of $208.558 million in August 2021. On a year-on-year basis overall, telecom imports grew by 23.10 percent when compared to $219.954 million in September 2020.

Other apparatus imports during July-September 2021 increased by 46.73 percent and remained $142.857 million as compared to $97.362 million in July-September 2020. They registered a growth of 47.56 percent on an MoM basis and remained $61.753 million in September 2021 as compared to $41.848 million in August 2021, and registered a growth of 84.76 percent when compared to $33.4246 million in September 2020.