BankIslami Partners with M3 Technologies Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

BankIslami, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan with a network of more than 340 branches in over 123 cities, has entered into an agreement with M3 Technologies Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, one of Asia’s premier communication services providers for business and telecom operators.

Advertisement

WhatsApp Business will enable BankIslami customers around the world to use the power of the digital platform’s APIs in 180 countries around the world to offer a wide variety of customer-oriented communication on WhatsApp.

BankIslami will be rolling out a large number of communication solutions for its customers on the underlining WhatsApp Business APIs, which will allow automation of communication processes and will help accelerate the development of personalized, robotic, and AI-based Customer Support Services.

Bilal Fiaz, Group Head Consumer Banking, BankIslami, commented, “We aim to offer our valued customers optimal digital convenience through leveraging state-of-the-art digital platforms and WhatsApp Business is one such initiative.”

Customers can contact BankIslami’s 24/7 call center on 021 111 475 264 on WhatsApp for direct facilitation by BankIslami’s customer representatives.

Saim Zuberi, Country Manager for M3 Technologies Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, commented, “We are extremely pleased to render WhatsApp Business solution as a WhatsApp Business Service Provider to BankIslami.”

Advertisement

“I believe our Banking sector can harness the power of WhatsApp Business APIs and offer Bots and conversational services supporting Banking customers around the globe in a reliable and efficient manner,” he added.