Shaukat Tarin Appointed as Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue

Shaukat Tarin has been appointed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, according to a press notification issued by the cabinet division.

The press statement said that the president, on the advice of the prime minister, “has been pleased to appoint, with immediate effect, Mr. Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, with the status of Federal Minister.”

Tarin’s constitutional term as Finance Minister expired on October 16. He had taken on the role of Minister of Finance on April 17, 2021. The government was due to elect him as a Member of the Parliament within the stipulated time period of six months but were not able to in time.

As Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenues, Tarin’s political powers may be reduced. For example, he will not be able to chair cabinet committee meetings, including the Economic Coordination Committee, Executive Committee of National Economic Council, Cabinet Committee on Privatization, etc.

Tarin is currently in Washington, D.C., leading talks with the International Monetary Fund.