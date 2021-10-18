Sindh Governor House Becomes a Langar Khana After PM’s Orders

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has established a langar khana at the Governor House on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said that doors of the governor’s house are open for the public and that the langar would continue till 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (19 October).

Governor Imran Ismail said that the holy month of Rabi-ul Awal will be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor. He said that all historical buildings in Karachi have been decorated following the orders of the premier.

“The Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him gives the message of peace and love, and we need to spread this message across the globe,” he said.

He also announced that a Seeratun Nabi PBUH Conference would be held at the Governor House on 22 October, which will be attended by ulema, mashaikh, and other renowned clerics.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the nation to celebrate the Milad (birth anniversary) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in an unprecedented manner.

In a special message in connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, he said:

As you all know that this is a special month when our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came into this world. This is a month of blessings.

He added that Allah gave Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the title of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, who brought together the whole of humanity.