Navy Earns Praises For Blocking Indian Submarine From Entering Pakistani Waters

The Pakistan Navy, with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence, once again detected and blocked an Indian submarine from breaching Pakistani waters on Saturday, 16 October. The Pakistan Navy earned plaudits from not only the politicians, but the general public as well for their timely detection of the Indian submarine to expose their evil plans.

Advertisement

According to an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan.” The statement added, “The recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland.”

ALSO READ Federal Ombudsman Suggests KP’s Prisons to Install Biometric System

It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian naval submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The last such reported incident occurred almost two years ago in March 2019, when the navy had detected and thwarted a similar attempted entry by an Indian submarine. At that time, a statement from the Navy revealed, “The Pakistan Navy used its specialized skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters.”

Another attempt was detected way back in November 2016 when an Indian submarine was sighted and warded off Pakistan’s waters without much effort.

ALSO READ Airblue to Start Direct Flights to Turkey and Europe

It should be noted that the UN Convention on Law of Sea does not permit any country to maneuver into another country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) — an area within reachable distance from the country’s coastline that cannot be entered without permission.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s majestic shoreline encompasses a deep-water area of above 12 nautical miles which classifies as its EEZ and is subject to protocols of the Pakistan Navy and the government.