Alt-Tech Digital Appointed as Advertising Sales Partners in Pakistan by Gameloft

Alt Tech Digital, a new-age digital media agency is appointed as the “Official Advertising Sales Partner for Pakistan” by Gameloft, a global leader in gaming.

Gameloft, one of the largest gaming companies in the world, has delivered more than 10,000 campaigns for prestigious brands such as Unilever, Air France, Coca-Cola, and Netflix and from a wide variety of industries via its Advertising Solutions platform.

It has built its own ad-tech allowing total control over its ad environment and providing brands with transparency & brand safety.

Commenting on the partnership, Florent Vallauri, Managing Director SEA Pacific & Indian Sub-Continent, Gameloft, said, “Our mission is to unite brands to the world of gaming, helping them build a meaningful connection with their audience through multiple custom and engaging advertising opportunities across a bouquet of games.”

He further elaborated, “Hence our partnership with Alt Tech Digital is to empower brands in one of the biggest and fastest-growing youth markets in the world and bring the global experience of gaming and marketing to Pakistan.”

“We are excited and humbled that Gameloft trusted us as the exclusive advertising sales partner for Pakistan territory as it will bring a unique perspective to the marketing mix for advertisers in Pakistan,” said Adeel Hashmi, Consultant, Alt Tech Digital.

“We look forward to working with top digital agencies and brands to unlock the gaming ad options to engage with customers,” he added.