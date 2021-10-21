NIFT Joins Hands with QisstPay to Enable Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) on NIFT ePay

National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), Pakistan’s cheque clearing house, which aims to transform digital commerce payments (Mobile/Electronic Commerce Payments) through its electronic payment gateway under the brand name “NIFT ePay”, has entered into an agreement with QisstPay, Pakistan’s fastest growing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform offering interest-free installment payment option to online buyers, merchants, and business partners.

This collaboration will enable a seamless BNPL journey to the customers of NIFT ePay’s supported merchants. Furthermore, both organizations aim to expedite the growth of digital commerce payments in Pakistan.

NIFT ePay is an interoperable and secure digital commerce payment gateway that works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan along with the capability to process card transactions while QisstPay allows customers/users to buy their desired products/items and pay later in equal interest-free installments over four to six months.

Using QisstPay, NIFT’s supported merchants would also be able to boost their sales and traffic at their business websites.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO – NIFT, and Jordan Olivas, CEO – QisstPay at NIFT’s head office. Other senior management officials of both organizations were also present at the signing.

Speaking on the occasion, Haider Wahab, CEO, NIFT, stated, “Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) is the fastest growing eCommerce payment method globally and now being offered by QisstPay in Pakistan. I believe, this unique initiative will surely disrupt Pakistan’s FinTech ecosystem and unlock more potential for digital payments in Pakistan.”

“We look at this collaboration with a view to jointly work for digitizing the entire end-to-end experience. NIFT will always focus to partner for unique and innovative ideas which will uplift the digital transformation in Pakistan,” he added.

“Enabling consumers to come forward and convert to new payment solution like that of BNPL is what we aim at Qisstpay; Partnering with NIFT e-pay will enhance the experience transforming the digital payment journey,” added Jordan Olivas, CEO QisstPay.