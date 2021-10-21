OGDCL Discovers Gas Reservoirs in Kohlu District in Balochistan

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), being the operator of Jandran West Exploration License with 100 percent working interest, has made a gas discovery over Mughalkot Formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran West X-1 well, which is located in Kohlu District, Balochistan.

Jandran West X-1 well was spudded in on 19th May 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 1627 meters (measured depth) into Parh Formation. Based on the good gas shown during drilling and interpretation of open-hole logs data, Drill Stem Test (DST) has been performed in Mughalkot Formation. The well flowed at the rate of 2.391 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with traces of condensate at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 455 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 32/64” choke size.

OGDCL, being the leading exploration and production company in Pakistan, has adopted an aggressive exploration strategy, which has resulted in Hydrocarbons Discovery over Jandran West X-1. This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country.

Furthermore, Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani has joined as acting MD and CEO of the company with effect from 2nd October 2021. Subhani is a seasoned professional with over 33 years of experience in management-level positions. He also served as President and CEO of Engro Pakistan.