PepsiCo Signs MoU to Conduct Trials on Recycled Plastic Bottles

PepsiCo and Novatex Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct trials on recycled plastic bottles to assess them for future commercial viability in Pakistan.

The announcement was made at the Pakistan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam.

The collaboration is an extension of a prior commitment whereby PepsiCo and Novatex Limited collected and recycled 5,000 tons of plastic.

Moving forward, the two companies plan to scale up a collection of used plastic bottles and commercialize the use of bottles made from recycled plastics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam said, “This is really a remarkable feat by PepsiCo and Novatex Limited for complementing recycling efforts in Pakistan.”

On the same day, PepsiCo Pakistan hosted an insightful panel discussion ‘Public-Private Sector Collaboration to Promote a Clean and Green Pakistan’ with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, at the Pakistan Pavilion.

The dialogue focused on fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

PepsiCo Pakistan emphasizes driving a circular economy and has a vision of a world where plastics need never become waste.

Earlier in the year, PepsiCo Pakistan launched one of the country’s largest plastic waste collection programs. PepsiCo is also offering consumers a convenient method to recycle plastic bottles.

The company launched the first Reverse Vending Machine in Islamabad whereby consumers can avail discounts for food outlets in exchange for used plastic bottles.

PepsiCo also launched a ‘direct-from-home’ collection in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi whereby consumers are given free bulk water refills in exchange for used plastic bottles of all shapes and sizes.

Further, PepsiCo recently announced PepsiCo Positive (pep+), a strategic end-to-end transformation, with sustainability at the center of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people.

As part of pep+, PepsiCo has set new 2030 packaging goals to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50% across its food and beverage portfolio and to use 50% recycled content in its plastic packaging.