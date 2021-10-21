Senate Committee Summons Finance Adviser and Governor SBP Over Inflation

Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance has taken notice of the inflation and summoned PM’s Adviser on Finance, Shaukat Tarin, Secretary Finance, Yusuf Khan, and Governor State Bank (SBP), Raza Baqir.

Additional Secretary Finance briefed the committee regarding the prevailing inflation during its meeting on Thursday with Senator Talha Mahmood in the chair.

However, member committee, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, got irked and rebuked the Additional Secretary because the committee had originally summoned Secretary Finance to explain the reasons behind the rising inflation.

Upon the request of Senator Mandivwala and other members of the committee, Senator Mahmood summoned the PM’s Adviser on Finance, Secretary Finance, and Governor SBP.

Besides, the committee also discussed the matter of linking the bank accounts of taxpayers with the FBR. FBR officials informed the committee that former FBR Chairman, Shabbar Zaidi, had linked the bank accounts of taxpayers with the FBR.

However, this decision has already been reversed because Zaidi also kept the powers of commissioners of the FBR with himself, which was illegal according to FBR’s laws, the officials told.