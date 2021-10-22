Advertisement

Govt Announces Rs. 1 Million Annual Health Insurance for Every Family in Punjab

Posted 8 seconds ago by Rizvi Syed
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, said on Friday that every family in Punjab will receive up to Rs. 1 million every year through Sehat Insaf Card from next year.

In a series of tweets, the Information Minister said that the distribution of health cards will commence in Punjab from December.

“By March next year, it will be distributed throughout the province,” he said, adding that the health insurance will help people to get free and quality health facilities every year up to Rs. 1 million.

To a Twitter user’s question, Fawad Chaudhry said that the health card can be used at any doctor’s clinic or hospital of their choice, whether private or public.

The minister said that the government was going to introduce a relief package on health, education, and the four basic necessities including flour, sugar, pulses, and ghee.

Talking about the current political situation, Fawad Chaudhry said that the country cannot move forward without basic political reforms. He also stressed the need for reforms in media and judiciary and said that a proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent to the cabinet for approval.

