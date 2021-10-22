Govt Announces Rs. 1 Million Annual Health Insurance for Every Family in Punjab

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, said on Friday that every family in Punjab will receive up to Rs. 1 million every year through Sehat Insaf Card from next year.

In a series of tweets, the Information Minister said that the distribution of health cards will commence in Punjab from December.

“By March next year, it will be distributed throughout the province,” he said, adding that the health insurance will help people to get free and quality health facilities every year up to Rs. 1 million.

خیبر ہختونخواہ کے بعد اب پنجاب کا ہر خاندان دس لاکھ روپے تک ہر سال صحت کارڈ کے ذریعے حاصل کر سکے گا، اس گیم چینجر ہروگرام کے ذریعے اب کوالٹی علاج غریب ترین سے متوسط طبقے تک ہر فرد کو میسر ہو گا، صحت، تعلیم اور چار بنیادی اشیاء ضرورت آٹا، چینی،دال اور گھی پر بڑا ریلیف لا رہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 22, 2021

To a Twitter user’s question, Fawad Chaudhry said that the health card can be used at any doctor’s clinic or hospital of their choice, whether private or public.

The minister said that the government was going to introduce a relief package on health, education, and the four basic necessities including flour, sugar, pulses, and ghee.

صحت کارڈ آپ اپنی مرضی کے کسی بھی ڈاکٹر یا ہسپتال میں استعمال کر سکیں گے سرکاری ہی نہیں پرائیویٹ ڈاکٹر اور ہسپتال بھی اب آپ کے علاج کیلئے بلامعاوضہ میسر ہوں گے https://t.co/xbpXwFsr85 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 22, 2021

Talking about the current political situation, Fawad Chaudhry said that the country cannot move forward without basic political reforms. He also stressed the need for reforms in media and judiciary and said that a proposed law to curb fake news in Pakistan has been sent to the cabinet for approval.