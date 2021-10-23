Huawei Nova 9 Goes Global for €499

Huawei Nova 9 has finally made it to the global market nearly a month after becoming official in China. Sadly, it is only the base Nova 9 for now and the Nova 9 Pro remains exclusive to its home market.

The global Nova 9 is no different from the Chinese variant, though it is considerably more expensive at €499 (up from €360).

The phone features a 6.57-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is curved from the sides and supports HDR10 as well as 10-bit colors. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 778G (4G) with up to 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options without a microSD card slot.

The main camera is a 50MP RYYB sensor next to an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP auxiliary modules. The phone boots Android 11 covered by EMUI 12, but without Google Mobile Services. The 4,300 mAh battery has support for 66W super-fast charging.

Huawei Nova 9 will be available for €499 in Black and Starry Blue colors.

Huawei Nova 9 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)

Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) GPU: Adreno 642L

Adreno 642L OS: Android 11, EMUI 12 (no GMS)

Android 11, EMUI 12 (no GMS) Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.57 inches OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution; 392 PPI

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB/256GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

: Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Fingerprint sensor: under display, optical

under display, optical Battery : 4,300mAh, 66W fast charging

: 4,300mAh, 66W fast charging Price: €499