Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Watch 2 Will Have AMOLED Screens

The Redmi Watch 2 and Note 11 are launching on October 28 and both of them are going to feature AMOLED screens. This was only a rumor earlier this week but has now been confirmed by Redmi itself.

The news comes from new promotional posters shared by Xiaomi on Weibo.

Redmi Watch 2 will flaunt a 1.6-inch color AMOLED screen and the poster above shows a new color option for the wearable. Previous leaks had shown a black as well as a blue option for the smartwatch.

Xiaomi has also confirmed an AMOLED screen for the Redmi Note 11, but without revealing the display size. However, the Chinese brand has shown that the punch-hole camera will be as small as 2.96mm and the side bezels will be only 1.75mm wide.

Further, Redmi has said that the back of the Note 11 will be covered in AG Glass (Anti Glare Glass). This should minimize scratches and fingerprints on the back and also provide a better texture.

The brand is yet to confirm other specifications such as the SoC, the camera setup, and the battery size. However, we have already seen hints in previous rumors which revealed the Dimensity 920 chip, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Since the teaser campaign has already started, we expect more specifications to be confirmed over the next few days.