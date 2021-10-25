Advertisement

Here are the Scenes From Universities After Pakistan’s Win Against India [Videos]

Posted 49 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum

University students celebrated Pakistan’s historic win against India with full zeal and fervor all across the country as Pakistan ended their dry run against arch-rivals in World Cups.

Advertisement

Here is how NUST students celebrated after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match:

Students of Sukkar IBA university could not control their excitement as well after Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

The patriotic environment in Quaid e Azam university during the match was also amazing.

IMSciences university students celebrated the historic victory in style.

 

Excitement at Punjab University Lahore was also brilliant to watch:

The scenes at the hostels of International Islamic University, Islamabad were also shared on social media.

Sir Syed University Karachi students were also overjoyed at Pakistan’s win.

Sindh University students didn’t stay behind in terms of celebrations.

The Pakistan cricket team last night defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time, that too by 10 wickets, brining smiles on the faces of the nation.

Advertisement

Also Read

Darakhshan Anjum
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>