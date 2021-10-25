Here are the Scenes From Universities After Pakistan’s Win Against India [Videos]

University students celebrated Pakistan’s historic win against India with full zeal and fervor all across the country as Pakistan ended their dry run against arch-rivals in World Cups.

Here is how NUST students celebrated after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match:

Celebrations at NUST University, Islamabad after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @Kamrankhan368 #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/s49BFhgFp1 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021

Students of Sukkar IBA university could not control their excitement as well after Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

The patriotic environment in Quaid e Azam university during the match was also amazing.

Love u ho gya @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak

moments during pak vs ind match in QAU….. congratulations all Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/8hmp2P0H9v — Muhammad Owais Khan (@Muhamma26922728) October 24, 2021

IMSciences university students celebrated the historic victory in style.

Excitement at Punjab University Lahore was also brilliant to watch:

The scenes at the hostels of International Islamic University, Islamabad were also shared on social media.

The scenes of #PakvsIndia

At International Islamic University Islamabad boys hostel

Well done 👏 Pakistan 🇵🇰#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/fmny1Vq1Oh — Younus Baloch (کھوسو) (@Younus_Baloxh) October 25, 2021

Sir Syed University Karachi students were also overjoyed at Pakistan’s win.

Weldone pakistan Team winning moment sir syed university karachi ❤#INDvPAK #ssuet pic.twitter.com/6h41f5pNmz — Hashir khan 90 (@Hashirkhan0090) October 24, 2021

Sindh University students didn’t stay behind in terms of celebrations.

Match Winning🤍✌ "Celebration at Sindh University🇵🇰❤ Great Victory Pakistan🇵🇰

Celebration to Banta hai Maza Aa Gia😇❤ pic.twitter.com/2oGx5a1Uv4 — Muhsin Ghaffar (@MosiiArain) October 24, 2021

The Pakistan cricket team last night defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time, that too by 10 wickets, brining smiles on the faces of the nation.