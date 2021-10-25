Here are the Scenes From Universities After Pakistan’s Win Against India [Videos]

University students celebrated Pakistan’s historic win against India with full zeal and fervor all across the country as Pakistan ended their dry run against arch-rivals in World Cups.
Here is how NUST students celebrated after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match:
Celebrations at NUST University, Islamabad after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @Kamrankhan368 #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/s49BFhgFp1
Students of Sukkar IBA university could not control their excitement as well after Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match.
Winning moments of Pakistani team at @Sukkur_IBA …#MaukaMauka #AkshayKumar #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/2BafYk7FlU
The patriotic environment in Quaid e Azam university during the match was also amazing.
Love u ho gya @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak
moments during pak vs ind match in QAU….. congratulations all Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/8hmp2P0H9v
IMSciences university students celebrated the historic victory in style.
Wining moment in imsciences university
PAK WON ALHAMDULILLAH
Boys are crazy ❤❤#Pakistan#pakwon#PakvsIndia#IndiaVsPak #India pic.twitter.com/q5vBGln42G
Excitement at Punjab University Lahore was also brilliant to watch:
Celebration 🎉🎉🎉
At panjab university Lahore hostel#Pakistan #PakvsIndia #Rizwan #BabarAzam #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/28ytyx1SAK
The scenes at the hostels of International Islamic University, Islamabad were also shared on social media.
The scenes of #PakvsIndia
At International Islamic University Islamabad boys hostel
Well done 👏 Pakistan 🇵🇰#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/fmny1Vq1Oh
Sir Syed University Karachi students were also overjoyed at Pakistan’s win.
Weldone pakistan Team winning moment sir syed university karachi ❤#INDvPAK #ssuet pic.twitter.com/6h41f5pNmz
Sindh University students didn’t stay behind in terms of celebrations.
Match Winning🤍✌ "Celebration at Sindh University🇵🇰❤
Great Victory Pakistan🇵🇰
Celebration to Banta hai Maza Aa Gia😇❤ pic.twitter.com/2oGx5a1Uv4
The Pakistan cricket team last night defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time, that too by 10 wickets, brining smiles on the faces of the nation.