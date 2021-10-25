MMBL, Care International Conclude Nationwide Training Sessions while Upskilling 300 Women Borrowers

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL), and Care International in Pakistan, a leading global humanitarian organization, entered into a strategic collaboration earlier in the year through an MOU.

This collaboration materialized into special training sessions for MMBL’s female borrowers to upskill them in business and financial management.

The sessions were organized in six major cities, namely Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, and Multan, under MMBL’s flagship women empowerment program, Women Inspirational Network (WIN). Through the course of the training programs spread across the country, MMBL successfully trained 300 women borrowers.

Through WIN, MMBL centers its skill development initiatives around sustainability, offering borrowers free access to the Learning Management System which consists of video-based business fundamentals and financial literacy content in Urdu, seamlessly accessible through smartphones.

The training initiative, executed in collaboration with Care International’s global IGNITE program, powered by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, aimed to uplift women from all spheres of life and provide equal opportunities for them, enabling them to contribute to national economic growth through financial empowerment.

MMBL maintains an open line of communication with trainees, after the conclusion of their sessions as well to lend any additional support in their skill development. These efforts are directly aligned with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Gender Mainstreaming Policy which envisions a truly financially inclusive future for Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts on the activity, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Finance & Digital Officer, MMBL, said: “Financial inclusion has emerged as a critical development challenge and is a key indicator for poverty alleviation and prosperity. As the country’s largest digital bank, MMBL has always been at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion across all tiers and empowering the masses through capacity-building programs.”

“Our partnership with Care International has opened up new avenues for fostering economic empowerment of women and we look forward to conducting similar training sessions in the future,” he added.

Also speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Asim Anwar, Chief Business & Products Officer, MMBL, said: “We are grateful to Care International and Mera Maan (Pvt) Ltd. for their consistent support for training and strengthening our female borrowers and empowering women-led enterprises across the country.”

“Women empowerment is a key strategic focus at MMBL and our Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program aims to provide mass upskilling and training for women in several domains including education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, mentorship, incubation, and technology. We want to help bring women at par with their male counterparts at all levels to catalyze a sustainable economic transformation in the country,” he added.

Country Director CARE International in Pakistan Adil Sheraz said: “CARE International in Pakistan believes that financial inclusion is a major step towards inclusive growth, especially financial inclusion of women combined with non-financial services such as capacity building is of great importance.”

“The efforts undertaken by MMBL and Care International in Pakistan has not just provided women with skills and business techniques but has also enhanced their skills with a focus on digital tools. This will help them grow individually as well as they will have equal opportunities for their children to have a prosperous future. We look forward to similar collaborations to synergize our efforts to foster sustainable development in the country,” he added.

MMBL is on a mission to accelerate sustainable socio-economic growth in Pakistan through the promotion of financial inclusion of all segments of the population. Under its WIN program, the bank envisions a future where men and women have equal opportunities and prosper at par with one another.

Furthermore, MMBL’s mission to achieve financial empowerment of women is directly aligned with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and State Bank of Pakistan’s policy on ‘Banking on Equality: Reducing the Gender Gap in Financial Inclusion.’