PTA & GSMA Organize Workshop on Digital Identity

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the GSMA organized a workshop on 25 October 2021 at PTA Auditorium, with the aim of exploring the benefits of digital identity to consumers and businesses in order to advance the digital transformation agenda in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The workshop was attended by PTA senior officers, representatives of all mobile operators, and Infobip, a global cloud communications platform.

ALSO READ Mobile Local Phone Production Continues to Outperform Imports in 2021

During the workshop, GSMA and Infobip speakers presented the key requirements and functionalities of mobile identity with a focus on use cases and improved security measures to safeguard customer data.

Sessions were succeeded by an interactive round of open dialogue among the participants where it was agreed that the mobile industry has a leading role to play in digital identity and commercial opportunities for operators.

ALSO READ Ufone Users Experience Better Internet Speeds Across Twin Cities

The mobile operators have a collective responsibility to ensure consumer trust that is vital to the continued growth of the digital economy. PTA has always been proactive in supporting the introduction of consumer-centric innovative solutions like mobile identity to achieve the Digital Pakistan vision.

It was agreed that the consultation process will continue in the form of a working group that will include representation from more stakeholders in the mobile identity process.