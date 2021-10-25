PTDC to Launch E-Portal for Foreign Tourists Soon

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is developing an e-portal to provide a one-window online solution to facilitate local and foreign tourists.

An official of PTDC told APP, the state-run news agency, that the project is near completion and would be attractive for foreign tourists.

He said that the tourism corporation is running promotional activities on social media to project Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination in the region.

“Besides, several other measures, i.e., an e-visa system for over 90 countries and visa on arrival for 50 countries have been introduced to boost the arrival of foreign tourists,” he said.

The official noted that PTDC had created Tourism Development Endowment Fund with seed money of Rs. 1 billion to promote tourism.

“The government has set up an endowment fund of Rs. 1 billion to execute its marketing plans for the promotion of the country’s unexplored scenic sites and tourist resorts at the local and international levels. PTDC has also designed a ten-year roadmap National Tourism Strategy, 2020-2030 to uplift the tourism industry,” he added.

Earlier, the government had also finalized a five-year action plan (2020-25) for the promotion of tourism.