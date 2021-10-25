Twitter Explodes With Memes After Pakistan’s ‘Fantastic’ Win Over India

Pakistan cruised to a convincing 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India at their opening encounter of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While this was Pakistan’s first-ever 10-wicket triumph in T20 cricket format, it was India’s first-ever 10-wicket loss in the game as well. Netizens took notice, and Twitter exploded with some of the best rib-tickling reactions.

Minutes after Pakistan humbled India, netizens flooded Twitter with memes of Bollywood’s legendary actor Akshay Kumar, who watched live as his team got pummeled. You should know that the actor was spotted celebrating whenever an Indian player scored a few runs, and netizens took notice.

Akshay Kumar somewhere in the stadium: pic.twitter.com/DzPA5ovQke — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) October 24, 2021

Another iteration of memes featured the #burnol trend on Twitter, where fans at home and across the border penned hurtful remarks at Team India’s lackluster performance.

#IndiaVsPak

India haare ya jeete, patakhe dono hi condition me futte hai 😂 gaddaro se bhara hua hai ye desh aur tm sab ka ilaaj NRC hai.🖕 Aur baaki baat rahi diwali me patakhe fodne ki……bhai #burnol lagao under tak gehrae me hm to patakhe fodenge.🤬 https://t.co/YhHfD1B0hw — Maverick 🇮🇳 (@Shukla07408458) October 25, 2021

Cricket fans from Kashmir also joined in the onslaught, calling out the likes of Virender Sehwag… and Arnab Goswami.

Send some burnol and snow from Kashmir https://t.co/iydR1PQArE — Danish Khan (@danishkwrites) October 25, 2021

A few netizens believe this is how Arnab Goswami would be reporting from the “fifth floor of Serena Hotel in Kabul”, and everyone agrees.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan received plaudits for their record-breaking 152-run chase without losing a wicket. After almost 200 years, the Mughal Empire made an appearance.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan also took some time off to witness history.

A quick summary of how Indian media reacted to their national team’s performance on Sunday.

And finally, the smile we’ve all been waiting for.

Got anything to add? Tell us how you felt about Pakistan’s performance in the comments section below.