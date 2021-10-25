Zameen.com’s Property Sales Event in Peshawar Proves to be a Smashing Success

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – held another successful episode of its famed Property Sales Event (PSE) in a private hotel of Peshawar, which was attended by a large number of families.

Keeping in line with the prevailing coronavirus situation in Pakistan, only vaccinated attendees were allowed entrance.

As per the tradition of these events, the most promising real estate projects including; Grande Palladium (Joint Venture of Zameen Developments, Earthlink Developments), River Courtyard (featuring Ramada by Wyndham), LA Towers, Peshawar Heights, Deans Tower Peshawar, Canal Vista, Gems Tower, City Medical Complex, LB Farm Houses, Green Oaks Residencia, Hayatabad Heights, Glamorous Heights Kalam and Kalam Cottages, were showcased during the two-day affair and were very well received.

These projects that were represented during the Property Sales Event in Peshawar are all exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com. Therefore, the company arranged for discount deals and special offers on property purchases to further assist the attendees.

During his media briefing, Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain said that these property sales events were organized with the sole objective of introducing premium real estate projects with potentially profitable gains to citizens.

He said that since Zameen.com only presented top-class and reliable real estate developments, property buyers from all over the country trusted their recommendations.

Furthermore, Zameen.com Head of Acquisition and Joint Venture Adil Nasir said that the company had contributed considerable efforts to uplift the field of project sales, which had assisted the real estate industry to secure a primary position in the national economy.

He further iterated that development in the construction and real estate sector would support 50+ allied industries’ growth.

Furthermore, to guide the interested property buyers in attendance, Zameen’s Sales Team offered a comprehensive presentation including market report, analysis, facts, and figures to portray a realistic picture for the potential investors.