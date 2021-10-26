Civil Aviation Authority Warns Airlines Against Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a warning letter to 6 airline operators after it came to light that these airlines violated COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

According to details, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE recently informed Pakistan’s CAA that 6 airlines flouted the Coronavirus SOPs for flight operations to and from UAE airports.

These violations not only tainted the name of Pakistan on an international stage and but also damaged the reputation of CAA.

CAA has clearly directed these airlines to rectify their shortcomings and ensure compliance with Coronavirus SOPs enforced by the UAE government.

Otherwise, the authority will initiate action against them which could ultimately lead to heavy financial penalties and the withdrawal of permits to operate flights to and from UAE airports.

Credible sources within the CAA have disclosed that these airlines had dedicated only one row of seats in the cabin to isolate infected or suspected COVID-19 passengers and seated them within one meter of each other.

Moreover, the cabin crews of these airlines failed to use complete personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the safety of both themselves and the passengers.

The COVID-19 SOPs enforced by the GCAA require all airlines to dedicate an isolation area consisting of three rows of seats in the back of the cabin to isolate infected or suspected Coronavirus patients with sufficient distance between them.

Whereas, the cabin crews are required to wear face shields or goggles, facemasks, gloves, and disposable gowns during flight operations to and from the UAE.

In August this year, the UAE government allowed vaccinated travelers from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda to enter the country. It also made negative rapid PCR tests conducted a couple of hours before departure from a testing facility inside the airports’ premises mandatory.