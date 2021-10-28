President Alvi Urges Expats to Invest in Pakistan

President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the Overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the country’s business-friendly environment and invest in various sectors of the economy.

He stated that Pakistan had adopted a very liberal investment policy to ensure a favorable business climate and attract foreign investment. He made these remarks at a meeting with the visiting delegation of Overseas Pakistanis from Australia, led by Muhammad Nawaz Malik, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Talking to the delegation, the President highlighted that Pakistan’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business Index had improved to 108th position from 136th position, and it provided enabling environment to foreign investors. He stated that the government was encouraging investment in information technology, cattle farming, and other important sectors of the economy and Overseas Pakistanis needed to take advantage of investment opportunities in these sectors.

The President said that the IT sector of the country had great potential and the government had taken steps to strengthen and improve this sector by establishing the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) that encouraged and facilitated foreign investors through its one-window facility. He appreciated the role of Overseas Pakistanis in promoting the economy of the country by sending remittances and making investments in various fields.

The delegation informed the meeting that it was interested to invest in cattle farming and wanted to establish a model cattle farm in Pakistan. The delegation said that it would continue its efforts for promoting a positive image of the country and encourage Australian businessmen and Overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.