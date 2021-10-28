Sindh to Shut Down Schools Paying Less Than Rs. 25,000 to Teachers

The Sindh government has announced to seal private schools across the province that are paying less than the minimum wage of Rs. 25,000 to teachers.

Speaking at a public gathering in Sukkur on Wednesday, the provincial education minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, said that the government had fixed the minimum wage at Rs. 25,000 per month in the budget. He warned that any school found violating the law would face action.

“Out of around 47,000 schools functioning under my ministry, some 11,000 schools are such which were not built to serve the purpose of educating the children,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government had inherited such schools.

“Every year the budget is allocated for repair and maintenance of these schools. This is why we are removing such schools from our system.”

According to him, a recent survey has revealed that out of these 7,000 of these schools, 5,000 schools have been declared ‘non-viable.’

“We want to save this wasteful expenditure so that we can channel our resources over the functional schools,” he added.

The education minister said that the government was going to introduce a new policy under which the budget allocation for colleges will be directly proportional to the enrollment rate.

He also mentioned that the government had reduced the minimum passing marks criteria by 5 percent for female candidates applying for teaching jobs.