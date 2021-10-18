Sindh’s MDCAT Portal With New Admission Criteria Sparks Another Controversy

The government of Sindh has decided to make a portal for admissions of students in provincial universities and medical colleges.

The platform named ‘Portal MDCAT’ will include students who obtained up to 40 percent marks in the recent MDCAT examination.

Another scam by PPP to mislead youth? Making portal for medical admissions for anyone with 40%+ marks in #MDCAT while stating those with 65% will get preference. (i) Sindh can't lower passing criteria under law (ii) those with 65%+ are already more in numbers than seats availble pic.twitter.com/1HuEd6RqF2 — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) October 18, 2021

According to Geo News, students with 65 percent marks will get preference during the allotment of seats in medical colleges. The decision has reportedly been made to ensure that no medical college and university seat remains vacant.

A large number of students have been campaigning on Twitter against the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and called for a retake of the MDCAT exam.

While students welcome the decision, the academic experts believe that the provincial government’s move is illegal and against the law.

One of the experts said that the decision will not yield desired results as the number of students with 65 percent or more marks is higher than the number of seats available.

Earlier this month, Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, had said that the government was considering lowering the minimum passing threshold of 65 percent to clear the MDCAT.

She had said that the decision was being considered so that the seats in the institutions of medical and dental education in Sindh should not remain vacant as it happened last year.