Final Batch of Proton X70 SUVs to Reach Karachi Port Soon

Proton customers can now rejoice as it has been revealed that the final consignment of the X70 SUVs is scheduled to arrive at Karachi Port either later today or tomorrow.

The news came from Hanif Memon of Monthly Automark Magazine who added in his social media post that the batch includes over a hundred Completely Built-up Units of the SUVs that left Malaysia about 24 hours ago and are expected to arrive in Pakistan soon.

After this batch, Proton Al-Haj will begin importing the Completely Knocked-Down kits of the SUVs to Pakistan this December to begin assembling the X70 SUV locally.

This is promising news as it will finally allow the company to gain traction in the Pakistani market, which it has been struggling with since its launch. The vehicle was debuted here in December 2020, alongside other compact crossover SUVs such as the MG HS, the DFSK Glory 580 Pro, and the Hyundai Tucson, all of which are quite popular in the market.

On the other end, the X70 fell prey to the ongoing supply chain crisis, which, specifically for Al-Haj Automotive, worsened over time due to a three-month lockdown in Malaysia due to a massive outbreak of COVID-19.

With the initiation of local assembly, the company may be able to pace up its vehicle sales and catch up with the competition.