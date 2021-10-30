Google is Already Working on Its Next Chip for Pixel Phones

Folks over at 9to5Google have spotted interesting new evidence in the source code for the Google Pixel 6 lineup. The source code mentions a codename “Cloudripper” which appears to be the second-generation Tensor SoC.

Advertisement

However, the research team also mentions that Cloudripper is actually not the name of the chipset, and nor is it the codename for the Pixel 7 family. In fact, it is likely a codename for the platform used to test Google’s next custom chip, which carries the model number “GS201”. The model number for Google’s current testing platform for the Tensor chip is “GS101”.

As a recap, Google’s custom Tensor chip has been produced with Samsung’s help. Some reports claimed that it is actually an unreleased Exynos chip, but this has not been confirmed yet. The Tensor chip is optimized for Google’s extensive use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. This accelerates existing features and also enables features that were not possible on a smartphone before, like the Magic Eraser.

The fact that Google is already working on its next Tensor chip does not come as a surprise as the research and development efforts for major projects rarely end with just one product. Since the company’s current custom chip proved to be a success, it would not be surprising to see a long line of chips in the future.