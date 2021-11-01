Price of Pine Nuts Come Down to a Surprising Low Ahead of Winter

The price of pine nuts has come down to a surprisingly low in less than two months.

At the start of September, the pine nut, one of the most expensive dry fruit, was selling for Rs. 10,000 per kilogram.

However, in the past couple of weeks, the prices have reduced to as low as Rs. 6,400 per kg, which has now come down to Rs. 3,600.

Local trader, Saeed Khan, told the media the main reason for falling prices is good crop production in Afghanistan and Waziristan.

“If it is not exported to China and other countries, prices could fall further,” he added. In recent times, dry fruits such as pine nuts were being sold for exorbitant prices, keeping them out of the reach of a majority of people. The drop in price comes as welcome news for the masses as they haven’t been able to enjoy the bounty of nature due to excessively high prices.