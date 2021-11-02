Apple iPhone 13 Launched in Pakistan With Official Warranty

Nearly two months after its global launch, the iPhone 13 series has finally made it to Pakistan with PTA’s approval and official warranty. All of the iPhone 13 family will go for sale soon through authorized retailers including the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and Pro Max.

As per Airlink’s listing, the iPhone 13 will be available in black, gold, white, and blue color options. The base iPhone 13 (128GB) will retail for Rs 206,000, the iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) will cost 184,000, the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) will go for 256,000, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a starting price of 294,000.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max can cost as much as a staggering Rs 399,000 for the 1TB variant. As mentioned earlier, all of these phones will be PTA approved with an official warranty and 5G enabled. They will be available on Airlink’s website and through other retailers soon afterward. Launch dates have not been revealed yet, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.

Here are the specifications for all 4 iPhone 13 models.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Apple iPhone 13 Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4) Hexa-core (2 + 4) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Apple GPU (4-core graphics) OS iOS 15 iOS 15 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display 5.4″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 476 ppi 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels, 460 ppi RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (NVMe) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (NVMe) Card Slot No No Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)

12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide) Front Camera 12MP 12MP Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Battery

2438 mAh 3240 mAh Price

Rs 184,000 (128GB) Rs 206,000 (128GB)