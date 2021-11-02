Azfar Ahsan Appointed as Chairman Board of Investment

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, a seasoned lobbyist and a networking specialist in the corporate sector, has been appointed as the Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) and State Minister, ProPakistani has confirmed with its sources.

He will be replacing Atif A. Bokhari, who quit the board to join Askari Bank Limited as Chairman and President. Azfar has not been notified yet, and if sources are to be believed, then his notifications would surface later this week.

Azfar Ahsan is the founder of Nutshell Conferences, Nutshell Communications, and Pakistan Corporate Group. Over the last few years, he expanded his business and strengthened its relationship with multinational and local companies in the public and private sectors.

He helped introduce various influencers and investors in Pakistan through his conferences, which eventually built a positive image among the foreigners and investors fraternity.

Recently, he set up Nutshell Communications and hired renowned specialists in the Public Relations industry. Within a short span of time, the agency has signed big companies as clients, including K-Electric, TCS Group, Jaffer Brothers, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan, Martin Dow, and Hive.

Azfar is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan, a subsidiary of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), RYTS Global (Rytsglobal.com), and Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital project in Karachi and Vice-President of the Marketing Association Pakistan, an apex body of marketing in Pakistan. He also served as the Chairman of MARCON, Pakistan’s flagship marketing event, in 2009.

Over the last twenty years, Azfar has managed dozens of community projects all over Pakistan in the fields of health and education. In 2019, the Canada Pakistan Business Council, in recognition of Azfar’s services, conferred him with the ‘Global Outreach Award,’ which was presented to him at their Annual Gala and Awards Night in Toronto, Canada, in the presence of 500 Canadian nationals and Pakistani diaspora.

In December 2020, the US State Department selected and featured Azfar in the list of eighty selected alumni of the International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP) out of 225,000 participants from around the globe.