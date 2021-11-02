Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 Win Top German Car Awards

The Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) continues to make waves in the automotive industry with the Kia EV 6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 bagging the top spots in the German Car of the Year 2022 awards.

Reports add that the EV6 has been awarded the German Car of the Year (GCOTY) in the Premium category, and the IONIQ 5 has won the GCOTY award in the New Energy category.

These vehicles stood out on the basis of the combined judgment of 20 automotive journalists who evaluated them according to product features, performance, relevance, and future viability.

Both vehicles are the newest offerings from Kia and Hyundai — automotive marquees under the HMG — and have been highly praised by automotive journalists around the world. They are based on the similar Electric Global Modular Platform (EGMP) and feature the all-electric powertrains developed by the HMG.

The IONIQ 5’s base variant features a single electric motor and a 58 kWh battery pack and produces 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque that is sent to the rear wheels. Its top variant has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors that produce a combined total of 320 hp and 605 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels.

While Kia EV6 has the same base and top variant configuration in terms of powertrain, the IONIQ 5 offers more variety in terms of power, range, and traction configurations in-between.

The price of IONIQ 5 starts from around $38,000 and tops out at about $45,000, with the sportier ‘N’ model expected to cost a bit more. Kia EV6 is the more expensive of the two, starting at $49,100 and going all the way to $55,000.

Popular opinion suggests that both cars offer strong value for money and are, ultimately, fierce contenders in the compact crossover EV segment.