New Batch of Kia Stonic SUVs Spotted Enroute to Punjab

The arrival of Kia Stonic seems imminent evident from photographs of another batch of SUVs being transported on a car carrier, which is now a hot topic among car enthusiasts on social media.

Advertisement

The images were shared by Hanif Memon of Automark Magazine on his social media, with the caption detailing that a batch of the Stonic SUVs and Carnival MPVs were spotted on a car carrier on the way to Punjab.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC Sets Another Sales Record in October 2021

Enthusiasts reckon that the units are headed towards Pakistan’s main dealerships before Kia Stonic’s official debut as the company plans to open up bookings for the new SUV the day after launch.

Stonic is Kia’s subcompact crossover SUV that rivals Proton X50, MG ZS, DFSK Glory 500, and other SUVs in the same segment.

Reports from market sources project that Kia is likely to play it safe and offer the Stonic with a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 100 hp and 134 Nm of torque mated to an automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels only.

The Stonic can be had with the following modern features (but not limited to them) in the international market:

Advertisement

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic climate control

Push start button

Dual airbags

Anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist

Tire pressure monitoring system

Electronic stability control

Hill-start assist

Although there has been no official word about the price, it has been speculated that it will be between Rs. 3.4 million and Rs. 3.7 million.

ALSO READ Kia Stonic’s Launch Gets Delayed

If recent reports are to be believed, Kia may have ‘revised’ the price, which means that the price might have been elevated due to the current state of inflation and the increase in production costs due to logistical challenges, a dearth of parts, and the semiconductor chip crisis among other issues.