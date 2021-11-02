Toyota to Globally Debut its First All-Electric SUV in 2022

While Toyota is known for specializing in and being a huge advocate of producing hybrid electric vehicles, it is now aiming at entering the electric vehicle arena with the launch of its first-ever offering — the bZ4X.

The new car is an all-electric crossover SUV that is a part of Toyota’s ‘Beyond Zero’ series of electric vehicles (EVs) and will be underpinned by a dedicated EV platform that will also be shared by other Toyota and Subaru EVs in the future.

The bZ4X has been developed in partnership with Subaru and will go up against Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, and VW ID4 upon its arrival in the market in 2022.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle is the same as the Toyota RAV4 but is sharper in terms of style and design. Its aggressive body angles and lines, sharp silhouette, edgy headlight and taillight designs, Sportback-Esque tailgate design, and modern-looking front and rear bumpers all allow it to stand out from the crowd.

The bZ4X will be available in two versions: a front-wheel-drive variant and an all-wheel-drive variant. They will both have a 71.4 kWh battery pack that will provide an ‘expected’ range of over 280 miles (450.616 km) although the actual figures are likely to be different depending on individual driving styles.

The FWD variant will have 201 hp and 256 Nm of torque, while the AWD variant will make 215 hp and 336 Nm of torque.

The bZ4X is likely to be revealed to the public in Europe by the end of this year but it will arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2022 at an expected starting price of £35,000.