Lucid Begins Delivering Tesla Model S Rival Called Air Dream Edition

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid has begun delivering the Air Dream Edition to customers in the United States, marked by an official ceremony in California in which 20 units were dispatched.

CEO of Lucid Peter Rawlinson shared the technical details of the luxury electric sedan with the attendees, and the automaker’s stock surged by nine percent immediately after the deliveries on 1 November.

The increase is also due to several automotive journalism outlets calling the EV “a formidable Tesla Model S fighter”.

About the Vehicle

Lucid Air is an all-electric executive sedan the goes head-to-head with Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron GT. It is currently in its first generation and is offered in six variants.

The base variant features a 75 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor that produces 400 hp, 600 Nm of torque, and sends all this power to the rear wheels.

Called the ‘Dream Edition Performance’, the top variant of the Air features a 118 kWh battery pack and two electric motors that produce a combination of 1,111 hp and 1,390 Nm of torque that is sent to all four wheels.

The immense power figures propel the Air Dream Edition Performance from a standstill to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.5 seconds, which makes it one of the fastest passenger cars in the market today. It is second only to the new Tesla Model S Plaid that gets up to the same speed in under two seconds.

Another impressive attribute of the Lucid Air is its electric motor range. A test by the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency revealed the electric range of the Lucid Air Dream Edition (non-performance variant) to be an impressive 520 miles (840 km), rendering it the longest range EV to date.

Even the ‘non-performance’ variant of the Lucid Air Dream Edition has over 900 hp and over 1300 Nm of torque, which places it among the fastest production cars in the world. However, the range, practicality, and added luxury give it even stronger value than most premium EVs in the market.