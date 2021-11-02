Pakistan Becomes the First Team to Qualify for Semi-Finals [Points Table]

Pakistan has officially become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup after defeating Namibia by 45 runs in the Super 12s encounter. This was Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. The Green Shirts defeated India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their previous encounters. Pakistan sit at the top of Group 2 in the 2021 T20 World Cup points table.

Advertisement

Babar Azam decided to bat for the first time in the tournament to test their skills ahead of the semi-finals. Pakistan posted a big total of 189/2, the second-highest in the tournament after exceptional half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Namibia held their own and managed 144/5 in their 20 overs as Pakistan won the match by 45 runs.

Pakistan will now face Scotland in their next encounter, while Namibia will face New Zealand in their next match.

Here is the updated points table:

Group 2:

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Pakistan 4 4 0 8 +1.065 Afghanistan 3 2 1 4 +3.097 New Zealand 2 1 1 2 +0.765 Namibia 3 1 2 2 -1.600 India 2 0 2 0 -1.609 Scotland 2 0 2 0 -3.562

Earlier in the day, South Africa won their match against Bangladesh to maintain their second spot in Group 1. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have officially been knocked out of the tournament.

Group 1: