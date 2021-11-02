Study Finds 70% of Muzaffarabad’s Water Unfit for Human Consumption

Over 70 percent of Muzaffarabad’s drinking water sources and the natural springs, in particular, are contaminated with bacteria, according to a recent study by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources.

Advertisement

The finding was quoted by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmad who added that the government will allot funds for the improvement of the water and sanitation sector and the prevention of water-borne diseases.

ALSO READ Lahore Has The Worst Air Quality in The World: IQAir

He highlighted that the PTI government is focused on the prioritized and nondiscriminatory provision of safe and clean drinking water to all the consumers in the rural and urban areas.

Minister Ahmad said:

The installation of filtration plants at public places is the most effective and inexpensive way to prevent waterborne diseases. That is why we are determined to improve the quality of life by reducing the incidence of death and illness caused by water-borne diseases through the provision of adequate quantities of safe drinking water.

ALSO READ Baloch Fishermen Catch Highly Endangered Sawfish Near Pak-Iran Border

He called for concerned officials to ensure that all filtration plants are properly maintained and upgraded and affirmed that he would personally ascertain the availability of funds for the progression of this “vital pro-poor project”.