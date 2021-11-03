Bike Rider Killed as Rally Racer Salma Marwat Gets Into an Accident

One person died on the spot and another is badly injured as a fast-moving vehicle, allegedly driven by a well-known rally racer, Salma Marwat Khan, collided with a motorcycle. The accident occurred near Islamabad’s F-11 Markaz later yesterday. According to the police, the female racer was able to flee the site, shortly after the crash.

Rescue workers reached the crash site as soon as they were notified. The authorities immediately transported the dead as well as the wounded to a local hospital. Hospital personnel reported at the time that the wounded man’s condition is critical. According to the authorities, both the deceased and the wounded were brothers.

Meanwhile, the police have begun investigations after registering a complaint on behalf of Zahoor Ahmed, the father of the motorcycle riders.

Ahmed told the authorities that his sons, Bashir Ahmed and Hamza, went to F-11 Markaz on a motorcycle when they were struck from behind by a fast automobile driven by an unknown lady who fled the scene. The photos and several media reports have now revealed that the driver was a famous rally racer, Salma Marwat Khan, and the vehicle was her RAM 1500 TRX.

Ahmed has pleaded with the authorities to find and prosecute the person responsible for the tragedy.

Previous Infractions

A few weeks ago, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) issued a bounty against a speeding driver who had shared their video on social media, driving the vehicle well above the speed limit.

Later that same day, netizens were quick to point out that the driver is in fact, Salma Marwat Khan, in the same RAM 1500 TRX that was in an accident yesterday. Following that infraction, Salma paid a fine of Rs. 11,600 to the NHMP against 11 instances of reported reckless driving.

The RAM 1500 TRX is a powerful, high-performance truck that is designed and built specifically for rally racing. It has a supercharged 6.2 liter V8 petrol engine that makes over 700 horsepower.

The truck weighs around 3 tons and is widely known among automotive experts to have sketchy handling dynamics on the pavement under hard acceleration and braking.

Although the exact reason for the tragedy is unknown, several signs from the crash point towards the possibility that the speeding driver lost control of the truck and couldn’t stop in time to save the biker riders.