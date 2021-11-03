Govt Plans to Develop Islamabad’s Rural Areas on Pattern of Sectors

The government will carry out legislation to shrink the gap between the Islamabad sectors and the adjacent rural areas, developing the latter on the pattern of sectors.

This was revealed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, while talking to journalists in a meeting on the government’s plans for the capital’s development. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, and Member National Assembly, Raja Khurram Nawaz, were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister said it had been decided that all the powers pertaining to Islamabad city would be given to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), while CDA would play the role of a regulatory authority. He maintained that under the rural transformation plan, around 50 to 55% of rural areas of Islamabad would be turned into the style adopted for sectors.

Asad Umar added that other developmental projects in the capital included turning the IJP Road into a four-lane road and building 10th Avenue, from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway, in the capital.

Regarding the issuance of health cards to Islamabad residents, the Minister said the cards would be provided on the basis of a temporary address mentioned in the CNICs.

Raja Khurram Nawaz informed the media that the Rawal Dam Chowk project would be completed in October 2022.