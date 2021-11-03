HEC Extends Application Deadline for Commonwealth PhD Scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date for application submission for HEC Commonwealth Scholarship Program by a week.

Previously, 1 November 2021 was the last date to apply for the scholarship, which has now been extended till 7 November 2021.

Students who aspire to study in the United Kingdom (UK) can grab this opportunity provided under the Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters and PhD programs.

While announcing the extension of the deadline, HEC advised aspiring candidates to submit their applications at the earliest without waiting for the last day.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in September 2021, the PhD scholarship allows talented and motivated students who could not otherwise afford to study abroad, get a chance to pursue their higher studies in UK universities.

Programs Offered

The official website of the program says that the scholarships are offered in the following areas:

Science and technology for development

Strengthening health systems and capacity

Promoting global prosperity

Strengthening global peace, security, and governance

Strengthening resilience and response to crises

Access, inclusion, and opportunity

Eligibility criteria

According to the official website, aspirants for a Master’s degree in the UK need to fulfill these requirements:

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Be a permanent resident of an eligible Commonwealth country

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the academic year in September 2022

By September 2022, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honors standard, or a second class degree (2:2) and relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree). The CSC would not typically fund a second UK Master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK Master’s degree, you will need to justify why you wish to undertake this study

NOT be registered for a Ph.D., or an MPhil leading to a Ph.D., at a UK university or in your home country before September/October 2022

Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship

Have provided all supporting documentation in the required format

How to Apply for Master’s and PhD programs

The Commonwealth Scholarships do not accept direct applications. Therefore, interested students may visit the following bodies for applying for the scholarships:

National nominating agencies – this is the main route of application

Selected universities/university bodies, which can nominate their own academic staff

Selected non-governmental organizations and charitable bodies

Applicants must check with the nominating body for their specific advice and application rules, their own eligibility criteria, and further details to complete the process.

Deadline to apply: 07 November 2021

For further details, you can visit the official website of the Commonwealth Scholarship program.