Infinix Note 11 Launched With AMOLED Display, 50MP Camera, and 33W Fast Charging

A month after receiving the Infinix Note 11 Pro, we are now getting to the base model, the Infinix Note 11. The handset will launch in Asian and African markets first, though pricing is yet to be revealed.

Design and Display

Infinix Note 11 has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display which wins some and loses some compared to the Pro model. It is now an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD, but the 120Hz refresh rate has been dialed down to 60Hz. The Full HD+ resolution remains the same with a 90% screen-to-body and the fingerprint sensor is still on the side.

Internals and Storage

The internal hardware also has a slight downgrade to the Helio G88 SoC (down from Helio G96) with 4 to 6 GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. You still get a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The software is based on Android 11 with Infinix’s XOS 8 on top.

Cameras

The 64MP main camera from the Pro model has been demoted to a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI camera. You no longer get a telephoto camera or 2K video recording as the phone is limited to 1080p video clips.

The selfie camera is the same 16MP wide-angle lens, but it’s housed in a waterdrop notch instead.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications are no different since it’s the same 5,000 mAh cell with 33W fast charging.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but the phone will be available in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black color options as shown above.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications