Freelance Earnings Surge by 21.37% in Q1 of FY22

Posted 29 mins ago by Aqib Rauf Abbasi

The freelance earning in Pakistan, during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, grew by 21.37%, surging from $87.247 million to $105.895 million as compared to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Out of the total amount earned through freelance work, the earnings relating to Information Technology (IT) related services remained $81.523 million, with non-IT earnings amounting to $24.373 million.

In comparison with the last year, the IT earnings declined by a small margin as they previously stood at $81.676 million. However, the earnings for non-IT work experienced a drastic increase, jumping up from $5.57 million to $24.373 million. The change in the non-IT portion led to a decent increase in the overall earnings of freelancers on a year-on-year basis.

Furthermore, during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, IT export remittances of freelancers made up 16.68% of the total ICT export remittances of $635.010 million.

